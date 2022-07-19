Hannah Waddingham Goes Green in Bandage Midi Dress at ‘Ted Lasso’ Screening

Hannah Waddingham reunited with the cast of “Ted Lasso” with a standout fashion moment.

The British actress attended a For Your Consideration event Monday night in Los Angeles for the Apple TV+ series, matching the green turf-covered red carpet in a form-fitting green midi-length dress.

Waddingham was joined on the red carpet by many of her “Ted Lasso” costars, including Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift and others. Temple also made an impression for her red carpet look, wearing a zebra print minidress paired with black tights.

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple at the Los Angeles Emmy FYC special screening of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” held at The Terrace at The Maybourne on July 18, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

“Ted Lasso” became an instant hit when it debuted in 2020 on the streaming service. Created by Jason Sudeikis, the series tells the story of an American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team. The series debuted its second season last fall and will be concluding after its upcoming third season.

The series has earned many awards since its debut, including an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2022.

Waddingham has also received many awards for her role in “Ted Lasso,” including a Critics’ Choice Award, Emmy Award and Hollywood Critics Association TV Award. She also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at this year’s Emmy Awards, which will be held in September.

In addition to “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham has starred in “Game of Thrones” and “Sex Education.”