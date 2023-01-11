Hanro Moves to Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Hanro has taken up residence on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The Swiss lingerie and sleepwear brand quietly opened a new store at 1200 Madison Avenue in Manhattan last fall, marking the brand’s second store in New York and third Stateside.

Inside Hanro’s new store in New York City. Courtesy Photo

“The Upper East Side in Manhattan has the highest density of Hanro customers in the U.S.,” said Stephan Hohmann, the firm’s managing director, explaining the decision to move to the neighborhood. “With the new store, we have succeeded in offering our clientele a perfect location to experience our entire product range in person.”

Hanro sells bras and underwear. Courtesy Photo

The 1,200-square-foot shop embodies the theme of “less is more,” Hohmann continued, with its large, open format that puts the product at the center of the experience.

“The reduced design and clarity about the collection have been met with very positive feedback from our customers so far,” he said.

Hanro’s Upper East Side store has an open floor plan. Courtesy Photo

The Upper East Side store marks the company’s 13th location around the world. Additional stores can be found in Beverly Hills, New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, Munich, London, Amsterdam, Rome, Vienna, Dubai and Gstaad, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Hanro, which dates back to 1884, is in full expansion mode. In addition to the store in the U.S., the firm is also investing in renovations of its Vienna, Munich and Switzerland stores.