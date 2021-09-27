×
Hanro’s ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Tank Top Returns With a Few Added Features

The Swiss innerwear brand’s new campaign celebrates the timeless look.

Hanro innerwear
Swiss innerwear brand Hanro creates timeless pieces that can be passed down from generation to generation. Courtesy Photo

More than 20 years after Nicole Kidman made waves donning a skimpy white Hanro tank top in “Eyes Wide Shut,” Swiss intimates brand Hanro is still celebrating the look. Except this time, the innerwear brand has a few additions to the classic piece, such as built-in pads and limited-edition colors. 

Nicole Kidman Hanro
Nicole Kidman wore Hanro in the 1999 movie “Eyes Wide Shut.” Courtesy Warner Bros.

The fall, winter 2021 “Hanro Forever: The Story of Generations” campaign, shot at home in the Swiss Alps, includes the famed tank top, along with the addition of a spaghetti-strap number with removable pads and limited-edition colors, including light blue and berry pink, arriving in the spring. White, black and beige padded tank tops will live in the collection forever.  

Hanro innerwear
Hanro’s latest iteration of the iconic tank top comes in limited-edition colors, such as baby blue. It also includes removable pads. Courtesy Photo Hanro

“Our goal is to design high-quality, sustainably produced premium underwear made of natural materials in timeless designs that can be passed down from generation to generation,” said Stephan Hohmann, Hanro’s managing director. “Quality awareness is a mind-set that is often passed on from one generation to the next.” 

Nicole Kidman Hanro
Nicole Kidman in Hanro in the movie “Eyes Wide Shut.” Courtesy Warner Bros.

Indeed, Hanro, which dates back to 1884, has been a fan favorite for more than one cohort of fashionistas. In the 1910s, French actress Sarah Bernhardt and dancer Isadora Duncan wore Hanro upon the recommendation of Coco Chanel. In the 1980s, supermodels such as Carla Bruni and Linda Evangelista became spokespersons for the brand. 

Hanro
Hanro’s “The Story of Generations” campaign is meant to emphasize that the innerwear brand’s pieces can be passed down from generation to generation. Courtesy Photo Hanro

Meanwhile, the famous tank top has been Hanro’s bestselling garment since its inception in 1985. High-profile stars such as Sharon Stone and Kate Moss have been photographed in the look. Most recently, actress and singer-songwriter Lea Michele was spotted in the sleeveless threads.

