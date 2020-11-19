Hanro and The Little Market have gotten back together.

For the second year in a row, the luxury lingerie and loungewear brand has teamed with The Little Market, donating 100 percent of proceeds to the nonprofit when shoppers purchase The Little Market x Hanro lingerie bag.

“We know this holiday season things are looking very different,” the company said in a statement. “We’ve found a new appreciation for things we once took for granted, like time spent with family and basic necessities of life. We wanted to take a moment to give back to the communities that need extra support during this time. We had the privilege to partner with The Little Market last year, and we have decided to come together again this Giving Tuesday to provide more economic relief and support for the artisans and their families in Bangladesh from the sales of our reusable lingerie bag.”

The travel-size canvas bag, which retails for $15, is available starting Dec. 1, or Giving Tuesday, while supplies last at Hanro’s Los Angeles and New York City stores, as well as at Shop.hanrousa.com. The Little Market x Hanro lingerie bag is made by female artisans in Bangladesh, using sustainable canvas materials.

“We’re very appreciative to all who supported our collaboration last Giving Tuesday and would like to continue to support the great work of The Little Market this year as well,” said Jan Snodgrass, president of Hanro USA. “The impacts of COVID-19 have overwhelmingly affected the fashion supply chain, so we are grateful for this opportunity to give back to the artisans that created our wonderful bags, especially during these times.”

Hannah Skvarla, chief executive officer and cofounder of The Little Market, the 501(c)(3) e-commerce site, was started in 2013, added, “We are delighted to partner with Hanro and grateful for their generous donation to The Little Market. Every purchase of the handcrafted canvas bag in our collaboration makes a meaningful difference in the lives of the artisans who created it by contributing to fair wages and safe, dignified work environments. And it furthers our mutual passion for sustainability.”