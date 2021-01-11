SOCK IT TO THEM: Happy Socks has tapped Emil Viklund as its new chief executive officer.

A company veteran, he takes over for Steven Gardener, who will exit the company to pursue other career opportunities, according to Happy Socks. Gardener will remain with the sock company as an adviser until March.

Viklund’s previous role was as chief financial officer. In announcing the promotion, Happy Socks’ chairman of the board Christian Beck commended Viklund for the “mix of leadership, operational experience and passion for innovation” he brings to the role. Known for its vibrant colored whimsical socks, the company has global reach.

Viklund will maintain his former responsibilities overseeing the financial department for the company until a new cfo is named. He joined Happy Socks in 2019, following an eight-year run at Bonnier News, the largest media operation in Sweden. As a key leader on Happy Sox’s management team, Viklund has had an integral role during the last year and continues to be focused on building sales.

In a statement provided by the company, Gardener noted how he and Viklund worked “very closely together during all the challenges that 2020 has thrown at us,” adding that Viklund is “the perfect guy to lead Happy Socks on to the next stage of its journey.”

Founded in 2008 by two friends, Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell, who decided to give a wardrobe essential a shot of playfulness, Happy Socks now has distribution in more than 95 countries. Despite not having any e-commerce experience, the duo built what was said to be a $100 million business. Known for the unexpected, the brand offers such styles as “Mr. Potato Head,” “SpongeBob” and Amber Victoria. To up the average sale, there are gift-box and multipack offerings like a Disney six-pack gift box that retails for $96.

