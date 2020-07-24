Harlem Fashion Row on Friday reopened applications for the Icon 360 fund for Black designers and designers of color.

Icon 360 is awarding only 27 applicants, and of the selection, the committee will select five designers to receive $100,000, five to win $50,000, five to receive $25,000 and 12 designers to receive $5,000. The award money is redistributed funds that were donated by the CFDA/Vogue Common Thread in early June.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a Black designer or designer of color operating a business for two or more years, operate a web site and e-commerce business, have a portfolio and resume and two reference letters. Applications will close on Aug. 7.

The fund was created during the pandemic to provide relief for Black fashion designers and fashion designers of color impacted by the coronavirus. Its launch was supported by a virtual fund-raiser event with speakers Christopher John Rogers, Tracy Reese, Kesha McLeod and Liliahn Majeed.

Since its creation in May, Icon 360 has donated $40,000 to designers seeking relief due to COVID-19.