Harlem’s Fashion Row is gearing up for the third edition of its annual Digital Fashion Summit, which will take place Feb. 18.

In honor of Black History Month, the summit’s theme is “Moving Beyond the Black Box, A New Conversation About Race.” More than 50 professionals from across the fashion and retail industry are expected to join in the conversation about race and fashion.

Designer Tom Ford, chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

Tommy Hilfiger; Samira Nasr, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar; Teri Agins, author and former Wall Street Journal columnist, and fashion designer Sergio Hudson, who outfitted Michelle Obama at the Biden inauguration, are also slated to be guest panelists during the virtual event.

Topics for the panel discussions include the Retail Revolution — Retailers Making a Difference and Buying Designers of Color; The Fashion Industry’s Role in Promoting Diversity, and How the Race Conversation Is Impacting the Faces of New York Fashion Week.

“The year 2020 has revived many concerns in the fashion industry regarding the lack of diversity and inclusions of Blacks in retail, top management positions, and not being able to receive funding. Our goal is to educate the industry on potential solutions, provide solutions to brands still searching for answers and to share the best practices over the past six months,” said Brandice Daniel, founder and chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row.

The summit’s title sponsor is American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and its other sponsors are Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and registration can be done through Harlem’s Fashion Row website.