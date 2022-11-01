Harlem’s Fashion Row Hosts Third Annual Virtual Fashion, Tech and Entertainment Summit

Harlem’s Fashion Row will hold its third annual Fashion Tech and Entertainment Summit on Thursday.

The event will bring together more than 75 designers, speakers and workshops to discuss the role of NFTs, AR/VR dressing rooms and artificial intelligence in fashion. It seeks to equip Black designers with knowledge, tools and insights to enhance the consumer experience, integrate modern-day technology in order to raise capital, leverage social media. and explore ways to engage in today’s digital age.

Guest speakers will include Denise Bradley-Tyson, founder and chief executive officer of Inspired Luxe; Tieko Neijon, emotional intelligence practitioner; Janelle Burgess, head of merchandising and talent, The Drop, and Modupe’ Congleton, director, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

As the event’s title sponsor, Amazon aims to educate emerging designers on e-commerce businesses and marketing strategies that will help these brands build a strong online community. Amazon will kick off the summit by hosting a dinner for influencers and designers on Wednesday.

“Amazon led the charge on unlocking a global economy through their steadfast e-commerce efforts, and I’m anticipating they will offer our cohort of designers a one-of-a-kind masterclass on building business acumen, strategic leadership skills and savvy for customer success through digital insights and tools,” said Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Amazon’s Congleton added, “We believe fashion is for everyone and are committed to uplifting deisgners and creatives who are shaping our culture with their own unique background and story. At the Summit, Amazon leaders will offer expertise on how to better integrate technology to optimize social media and data in their brands, while also showcasing Amazon’s ‘The Drop’ collections designed by influencers and ‘Amazon Discover,’ the newest mobile shopping feed for fashion, beauty, home decor and more.”