Harlem’s Fashion Row Introduces Collection With Amazon Fashion’s The Drop

Amazon Fashion’s The Drop has revealed its latest collections with Kimberly Goldson and Nichole Lynel of Harlem’s Fashion Row. An ad campaign featuring Coco Jones showcases key spring looks such as statement tailoring, slit maxis and florals.

“I am honored to be launching a limited-edition collection with The Drop and Harlem’s Fashion Row in honor of Black History Month,” said Goldson. “I created this collection with the intent for women to feel fearless, vivacious and distinctive, yet still approachable,” said Goldson.

A look from Kimberly Goldson for Amazon Fashion’s The Drop. Natasha Campos / @NataCam_

Goldson is a Brooklyn-based, luxury-driven contemporary womenswear brand centered around women’s suiting. Lynel is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer, author, influencer and creative entrepreneur.

Coco Jones in the ad campiagn for Amazon Fashion’s The Drop featuring a look by Nichole Lynel. Natasha Campos / @NataCam_

Brandice Daniel, founder and chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row, said, “Harlem’s Fashion Row is excited to celebrate Black History Month with Amazon Fashion’s The Drop and highlight this limited-edition collection designed by Kimberly Goldson and Nichole Lynel and modeled by Coco Jones. We’re delighted to team up with Amazon Fashion and continue our mission in championing and providing real business opportunities to multicultural designers, bringing their joyful designs to an even wider audience, and remind us that #BlackisRemarkable.”

Coco Jones wearing a look from Kimberly Goldson for Amazon Fashion’s The Drop. Natasha Campos / @NataCam_

The latest collection is available to shop for about 30 hours starting at 11:45 a.m., ET Monday at amazon.com/thedrop. The Amazon Fashion Storefront shows how Amazon is commemorating Black History Month and celebrating the Black community’s influence on culture by featuring the experiences of designers such as Sergio Hudson, Edvin Thomson, founder of Theophilio, and Venus Williams, founder of EleVen.