Harlem’s Fashion Row Will Host Fourth Annual Black History Month Summit

Harlem’s Fashion Row will host its fourth annual Black History Month Summit, entitled “Fashion’s Promise,” virtually on Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With Prada as the title sponsor, the summit seeks to shed light on the luxury fashion community as some of the world’s most recognizable brands answer the question: Are retailers making a difference?

Following a year where many brands made a commitment to break down barriers and work on ending systemic racism in the workplace, Harlem’s Fashion Row looks to explore their commitment.

The summit is part of an ongoing effort to bring diversity and the inclusion of designers of color to the forefront of the fashion industry.

Among the companies participating are LVMH, Capri Holdings, PVH Corp., Savage x Fenty and Nike.

Panels and topics include “Designer Point of View” by Shopbop; “The Movement: Organizations Poised to Create Real Change in Fashion and Retail for Black Professionals”; “Where Are They Now? Following Through on Creating Access and Opportunity for Black Talent”; “The Education Gap and How to Fix It,” and “History Makers and the Untold Stories of African Americans in Fashion.”

Speakers at the day’s event include Brandice Daniel, founder and chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row; Randy Cousin, senior vice president of product concept and the People’s Place Program at Tommy Hilfiger; Sarah Holme, executive vice president, design at Gap Inc. and Old Navy; Divya Mathur, chief merchandising officer at Intermix; Corey Smith, head of diversity and inclusion, North America at LVMH, and Audrey Smaltz, former fashion model.

Tickets are $350.

