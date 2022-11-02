Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

THIRD TIME: Harlem’s Fashion Row will hold its third annual Fashion Tech and Entertainment Summit on Thursday.

The event will bring together more than 75 designers, speakers and workshops to discuss the role of NFTs, AR/VR dressing rooms and artificial intelligence in fashion. It seeks to equip Black designers with knowledge, tools and insights to enhance the consumer experience, integrate modern-day technology in order to raise capital, leverage social media and explore ways to engage in today’s digital age.

Guest speakers will include Denise Bradley-Tyson, founder and chief executive officer of Inspired Luxe; Tieko Neijon, emotional intelligence practitioner; Janelle Burgess, head of merchandising and talent, The Drop, and Modupe’ Congleton, director, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

As the event’s title sponsor, Amazon aims to educate emerging designers on e-commerce businesses and marketing strategies that will help these brands build a strong online community. Amazon will kick off the summit by hosting a dinner for influencers and designers on Wednesday.

“Amazon led the charge on unlocking a global economy through their steadfast e-commerce efforts, and I’m anticipating they will offer our cohort of designers a one-of-a-kind masterclass on building business acumen, strategic leadership skills and savvy for customer success through digital insights and tools,” said Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Amazon’s Congleton added, “We believe fashion is for everyone and are committed to uplifting deisgners and creatives who are shaping our culture with their own unique background and story. At the Summit, Amazon leaders will offer expertise on how to better integrate technology to optimize social media and data in their brands, while also showcasing Amazon’s ‘The Drop’ collections designed by influencers and ‘Amazon Discover,’ the newest mobile shopping feed for fashion, beauty, home decor and more.” — LISA LOCKWOOD

JORDAN’S SIGNING: Jordan Barrett, the 25-year-old Australian model and actor, has been signed by talent management and creative services agency The Lions.

Discovered when he was 14, Barrett has received “Model of the Year” recognition by Models.com and “Man of Style” at The GQ Awards. He was previously represented by CAA.

“For better or worse, the landscape of fashion is ever-changing, and The Lions are very proud to work with talent who masterfully adapt, navigate and excel in its varying climates,” The Lions told WWD in a statement. “We are very excited to be representing Jordan Barrett, and while he comes to us with an extensive repertoire of work, we know that there is only more, and better to come for him, both in fashion and beyond.”

With 1.8 million Instagram followers, Barrett has become a known face in fashion. He has been in campaigns for Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace and Hugo Boss. He has walked the runway for Moschino, Isabel Marant and Chrome Hearts and appeared in GQ, British Vogue and CR Fashion Book, among others.

At The Lions, founded in 2014, Barrett joins a roster of clients that includes models Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Eva Herzigova, Valentina Sampaio, Kristen McMenamy and, most recently, Georgia May Jagger. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

JOINING FORCES: The Doneger Group, which recently rebranded itself as Doneger I Tobe, has entered into a strategic relationship with the Paris-based Lambert + Associates, an international consulting firm.

Lambert also operates The Style Pulse, a curated business-to-business marketplace operating in the fashion and luxury retail space.

The tie-up between Doneger and Lambert creates a more expansive network of retailers and brands that will increase global opportunities for clients. The two firms could share clients.

The Doneger l Tobe client base will also be able to access “highly exclusive European markets and the greater EMEA through Lambert + Associates as a result of its market trust and credibility,” the companies said in a joint announcement.

“The Lambert client base will benefit from Doneger l Tobe’s knowledge and access to a coveted U.S. and North American market, from navigating the retail landscape to manufacturing partnerships and multifaceted marketing and licensing opportunities,” the statement indicated.

“For both companies, this alliance provides clients with opportunities to identify new brands, market relationships and cultural trends and movements.”

“Working with Helen Lambert and her team, who have proximity to key markets throughout Europe, will provide exciting opportunities and expanded international knowledge for our company and our clients,” said Abbey Doneger, president and chief executive officer of Doneger I Tobe.

Helen Lambert, CEO of Lambert + Associates and The Style Pulse, added: “In partnering with Doneger I Tobe, and gaining access to expertise throughout the U.S. market, we can see the prospect of developing an unparalleled knowledge and network to help our clients build top-level strategies.”

The Doneger Group, founded in 1946, acquired Tobe in 2005. Tobe was founded in 1927. The operations were recently combined, creating what Doneger described as “a forward-thinking fashion merchandising and consumer insights agency and consultancy.” Doneger, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, California, said his company provides his clients with research and consulting on business and creative strategies on branding and positioning, consumer engagement with brands, merchandising and curation, design direction, and marketing and messaging.

Lambert has been in business for about 40 years. The firm works with clients to address challenges and build solutions. The Style Pulse digital platform offers retailers “a discovery tool for ready-to-wear, accessories, lifestyle and beauty with a targeted and curated lens toward market newness in global sourcing,” the statement indicated. — DAVID MOIN