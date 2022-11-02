×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Fashion

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Harlem's Fashion Row will host its annual summit on Thursday, Australian model Jordan Barrett has signed with The Lions.

By
Lisa Lockwood, Ryma Chikhoune, David Moin
Plus Icon
Brandice Daniel
Brandice Daniel Photo courtesy of HFR

THIRD TIME: Harlem’s Fashion Row will hold its third annual Fashion Tech and Entertainment Summit on Thursday.

The event will bring together more than 75 designers, speakers and workshops to discuss the role of NFTs, AR/VR dressing rooms and artificial intelligence in fashion. It seeks to equip Black designers with knowledge, tools and insights to enhance the consumer experience, integrate modern-day technology in order to raise capital, leverage social media and explore ways to engage in today’s digital age.

Guest speakers will include Denise Bradley-Tyson, founder and chief executive officer of Inspired Luxe; Tieko Neijon, emotional intelligence practitioner; Janelle Burgess, head of merchandising and talent, The Drop, and Modupe’ Congleton, director, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Related Galleries

As the event’s title sponsor, Amazon aims to educate emerging designers on e-commerce businesses and marketing strategies that will help these brands build a strong online community. Amazon will kick off the summit by hosting a dinner for influencers and designers on Wednesday.

“Amazon led the charge on unlocking a global economy through their steadfast e-commerce efforts, and I’m anticipating they will offer our cohort of designers a one-of-a-kind masterclass on building business acumen, strategic leadership skills and savvy for customer success through digital insights and tools,” said Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Amazon’s Congleton added, “We believe fashion is for everyone and are committed to uplifting deisgners and creatives who are shaping our culture with their own unique background and story. At the Summit, Amazon leaders will offer expertise on how to better integrate technology to optimize social media and data in their brands, while also showcasing Amazon’s ‘The Drop’ collections designed by influencers and ‘Amazon Discover,’ the newest mobile shopping feed for fashion, beauty, home decor and more.” — LISA LOCKWOOD

JORDAN’S SIGNING: Jordan Barrett, the 25-year-old Australian model and actor, has been signed by talent management and creative services agency The Lions.

Discovered when he was 14, Barrett has received “Model of the Year” recognition by Models.com and “Man of Style” at The GQ Awards. He was previously represented by CAA.

Jordan Barrett
Jordan Barrett Courtesy of The Lions

“For better or worse, the landscape of fashion is ever-changing, and The Lions are very proud to work with talent who masterfully adapt, navigate and excel in its varying climates,” The Lions told WWD in a statement. “We are very excited to be representing Jordan Barrett, and while he comes to us with an extensive repertoire of work, we know that there is only more, and better to come for him, both in fashion and beyond.”

With 1.8 million Instagram followers, Barrett has become a known face in fashion. He has been in campaigns for Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace and Hugo Boss. He has walked the runway for Moschino, Isabel Marant and Chrome Hearts and appeared in GQ, British Vogue and CR Fashion Book, among others.

At The Lions, founded in 2014, Barrett joins a roster of clients that includes models Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Eva Herzigova, Valentina Sampaio, Kristen McMenamy and, most recently, Georgia May Jagger. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

JOINING FORCES: The Doneger Group, which recently rebranded itself as Doneger I Tobe, has entered into a strategic relationship with the Paris-based Lambert + Associates, an international consulting firm.

Lambert also operates The Style Pulse, a curated business-to-business marketplace operating in the fashion and luxury retail space.

Abbey Doneger
Abbey Doneger

The tie-up between Doneger and Lambert creates a more expansive network of retailers and brands that will increase global opportunities for clients. The two firms could share clients.

The Doneger l Tobe client base will also be able to access “highly exclusive European markets and the greater EMEA through Lambert + Associates as a result of its market trust and credibility,” the companies said in a joint announcement.

“The Lambert client base will benefit from Doneger l Tobe’s knowledge and access to a coveted U.S. and North American market, from navigating the retail landscape to manufacturing partnerships and multifaceted marketing and licensing opportunities,” the statement indicated.

Helen Lambert

“For both companies, this alliance provides clients with opportunities to identify new brands, market relationships and cultural trends and movements.”

“Working with Helen Lambert and her team, who have proximity to key markets throughout Europe, will provide exciting opportunities and expanded international knowledge for our company and our clients,” said Abbey Doneger, president and chief executive officer of Doneger I Tobe.

Helen Lambert, CEO of Lambert + Associates and The Style Pulse, added: “In partnering with Doneger I Tobe, and gaining access to expertise throughout the U.S. market, we can see the prospect of developing an unparalleled knowledge and network to help our clients build top-level strategies.”

The Doneger Group, founded in 1946, acquired Tobe in 2005. Tobe was founded in 1927. The operations were recently combined, creating what Doneger described as “a forward-thinking fashion merchandising and consumer insights agency and consultancy.” Doneger, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, California, said his company provides his clients with research and consulting on business and creative strategies on branding and positioning, consumer engagement with brands, merchandising and curation, design direction, and marketing and messaging.

Lambert has been in business for about 40 years. The firm works with clients to address challenges and build solutions. The Style Pulse digital platform offers retailers “a discovery tool for ready-to-wear, accessories, lifestyle and beauty with a targeted and curated lens toward market newness in global sourcing,” the statement indicated. — DAVID MOIN

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Hot Summer Bags

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harlem's Fashion Row's Summit, Jordan Barrett Signs With The Lions

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad