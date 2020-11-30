Harmony Korine is the latest creative to put their mark on 2020’s most essential accessory: a face mask.

The Miami-based artist and filmmaker has linked with online marketplace Basic.Space, which is hosting a monthlong pop-up store in Miami’s Design District. For the month of December, Basic.Space is featuring a digital gallery of Korine’s work and will exclusively sell Korine’s four mask designs, available online and in person — merging “the discovery of IRL with the accessibility of URL.”

“I always run out of masks, so this way I have more,” said Korine of the project’s appeal; he painted original artwork for each mask design. “The character on the masks is so amped up. I am not really sure why he’s like that, but I do hope he chills out soon.”

The masks were produced locally in collaboration with Karolina Kurkova’s Masks for All initiative, which sells masks to benefit charitable initiatives. Priced at $20 each, a portion of sales from the Korine masks will benefit the Martin Luther King Economic Development Fund, which serves the Liberty City community in Miami.

Craig Robins, the driving force and developer behind Miami’s Design District, suggested Korine as a potential artist partner when Basic.Space’s Jesse Lee approached him about a pop-up during Miami Art Week. And while the cancellation of Art Basel Miami Beach means fewer crowds than in years past, Robins is still enthusiastic about what the Design District has to offer. As an open-air pedestrian mall and public art venue, the shopping district is well positioned for social distancing, and has developed safety protocols in coordination with University of Miami Health System since reopening in May.

“Art Week will obviously look very different this year to previous years,” said Robins. “But we think the local South Florida community will really enjoy the combination of our adapted version of Design Miami as well as the individual freestanding presentations by a number of art galleries that regularly exhibit at Art Basel.”

More From WWD:

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Jones Taps Kenny Scharf For Dior Pre-Fall Collection

Virgil Abloh’s Friends to Visit Miami in Art Installation

New York’s Coalition for the Homeless Launching Limited-Edition Artist Plates