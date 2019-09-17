PARIS — The Musée des Arts Décoratifs (MAD) will mark the reopening of its fashion galleries in 2020 with a major exhibition devoted to Harper’s Bazaar, multiple sources told WWD.

A spokeswoman for the museum confirmed the show is slated to open Feb. 28, but could not provide further details. It will fall during Paris Fashion Week, which runs Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2020.

It is understood Glenda Bailey, editor in chief of the Hearst title, is leading the project in concert with MAD’s director Olivier Gabet.

The magazine, prized for its artistic photography, marked its 150th anniversary two years ago, and is said to have an impressive archive chronicling fashion’s evolution.

The overhaul of the fashion galleries began last February, thanks to a 2.5-million-euro gift from Blackstone founder Stephen Schwarzman and his wife, Christine.

The 14,000-square-foot space has hosted exhibitions dedicated to Dries Van Noten, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. A Christian Dior retrospective in 2017, which spilled over into the neighboring nave, saw a record attendance of more than 700,000 visitors.

The scenography of the space will be renovated to better highlight the MAD collection of more than 150,000 pieces — including designs by master couturiers such as Gabrielle Chanel, Paul Poiret, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Madeleine Vionnet — in addition to costumes, props, textiles, drawings and photographs.