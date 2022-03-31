Harris Reed and Klarna Team on Fashion Design Competition

Harris Reed and Klarna are joining forces to promote gender fluidity and sustainability in fashion.

The British fashion designer and the global payments provider are teaming for a fashion design competition that challenges aspiring designers to “find a look that represents a fluid world through a sustainable lens,” according to Klarna.

Designers can apply for the competition in the U.S. and U.K. on Klarna’s website and are asked to submit one look that “best represents your fluid world.” The competition encourages members of the LGBTQ community to participate. The winner of the competition will have direct access to Reed over an exclusive mentoring lunch where they will receive advice and guidance on how to break into the fashion world.

“My vision is that inclusivity and sustainably will become central to the future of fashion,” Reed said. “There is no better way to foster this eco-conscious, inclusive culture than to instill this in the next generation of aspiring fashion designers. This competition builds on my previous work to champion gender inclusivity and I look forward to meeting with the winner and future creative talent.”

David Sandstrom, chief marketing officer at Klarna, added: “Klarna has long focused on championing diversity and inclusion in all that we do. Partnering with Harris Reed for this competition is a great opportunity to back the future of British American fashion. It builds on our work both supporting the fashion industry and designers, but also ensuring consumers have sustainable fashion choices open to them.”

