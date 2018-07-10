HIDDEN GEMS: Harrods is looking into the meaning of luxury with Rarity, a storewide campaign displaying rare finds from fashion to jewelry to homeware. The campaign runs in-store and online until Aug. 16.

It features more than 60 exclusive products that have been selected by Harrods from around the world including Hawaii, the Netherlands, Panama and Yorkshire, England.

Exclusive couture pieces are being highlighted in the fashion department, including an evening gown by Ralph & Russo, Bottega Veneta’s Knot Clutch in 18-carat gold and an embellished jacket from Balmain.

There are also limited-edition pieces such as a redesign of Coco Chanel’s clock as well as unique accessories such as an Excalibur Aventador S Blue watch from Roger Dubuis.

Customers will be able to see the finds throughout the store, from the Brompton Road window displays to in-store showcases in the different departments. The displays are all presented with a plaque outlining the special story behind each piece.

Other experiences will be made available on the shop floor, such as the Tea Tailor where customers are encouraged to build their own custom tea blend. For those who prefer a stronger beverage, wine-pairing master classes will be on offer.