After much analysis and speculation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have withdrawn trademark applications for their Sussex Royal brand.

What some had pegged as potentially becoming a billion-dollar brand, the Sussex Royal brand is no longer every marketer’s dream that it once was. According to news reports Friday, a spokeswoman for the Sussexes said in a statement, “While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their nonprofit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post spring 2020,” she said.

After months of intense debate about the prospect of the Sussex Royal brand, today’s announcement sets forth a new course for the soon-to-be entrepreneurs. The former “Suits” actress and her husband, who call Vancouver Island home, will officially give up their royal duties at the end of March. They will hold onto their “Royal Highness” titles, but they will no longer be working members of the royal family. As highlighted on the official Sussex Royal site, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.” Once their revised roles takes effect this spring, it will undergo a 12-month review, the site noted.

The site makes the distinction that the couple do not plan to start a foundation “but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.” The site noted, “While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their nonprofit organization will not utilize the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’”

It continued, “For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

The drastic change in trademark plans is an about-face for Harry and Meghan. One-hundred trademarks were reportedly applied for last year in the U.S. for a wide range of Sussex Royal apparel and other merchandise. Some of that may have been a preventive strike to avoid other people from trading in on their name. Attorneys working on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton had taken similar measures, according to Brand Finance chief executive officer David Haigh. The collective thinking was that Harry and Meghan would also amass trademarks in the U.S. In an interview with WWD last month, Haigh said, “America is really a huge place — it’s half of the world’s economy, basically. If they are popular in America, they could easily become a billion-dollar phenomenon very fast.”

Unable to use the “Sussex Royal” brand for commercial purposes, the couple will put the word out about their ventures — many of which are expected to have a philanthropic component — via their own digital channels. Visitors to the couple’s site will learn, “As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to develop their nonprofit organization and plan for their future, we hope that you use this site as the source for factual information. In spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you.”

