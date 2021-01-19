Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and businessman and art collector Peter Brant, has died at 24. The cause of death was an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, said his family to different media outlets.

Along with his older brother Peter Brant 2nd, he appeared on the New York social scene and international fashion map since his teenage years, attending shows and parties of the likes of Balmain, Versace, Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana. Inheriting the modeling genes from his mother, he also posed for Vogue Italia in 2015 and created a unisex makeup line for MAC Cosmetics.

The fashion industry is paying its respect to Harry Brant on social media, posting tributes and comments on Instagram. Fashion designer Olivier Theyskens posted a black-and-white photo of Brant on his Instagram Stories, writing: “RIP @Harry_Brant.”

Others have posted comments on Brant’s most recent Instagram post, a birthday message to Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele shared on Jan. 7, to express their grief, including Karen Elson, Bryan Yambao, Roberto Cavalli, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Nicole Miller and others.

“We will miss your beautiful heart,” Elson wrote. The model also shared a message about addiction on her Instagram Stories following news of Brant’s death.

“Friends, in my life I’ve witnessed too many people I love and admire fall prey to the awful disease of addiction. It can effect anyone!” she wrote. “If you are currently struggling with addiction, there are resources out there from therapy, treatment centers to rehab, and incredible 12-step programs many of which are online during these hard times.”

Elson urged her followers who are dealing with addiction or know people who are struggling to seek out help.

“Addiction is a disease, it should be treated as such. Sadly the social stigma that comes with addiction can plunge those suffering further into silence and denial. You are not alone.”

Read more here:

Stella Tennant Committed Suicide, Her Family Has Confirmed

Fashion Industry Mourns Designer Pierre Cardin

Remembering the Fashion Industry Figures That Died in 2020

WATCH: Fendi Fall 2021 Men’s Show