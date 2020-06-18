Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the Sussex’s trademark was denied, when it is at a standstill. The story has been updated. WWD regrets the error.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit another roadblock for their post-Megxit careers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell trademark, which is the name of their new joint charity, is in standstill due to several issues with the initial application, according to documents filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on June 2.

One main reason for the standstill was because the wording and descriptions for their goods and services were “indefinite and too broad.” Documents ask that the couple “specify the common commercial or generic name of the goods” or “describe the product, its main purpose and its intended uses.” Documents also state the application wasn’t properly signed.

Prince Harry and Markle had filed the Archewell trademark request on March 3 for a wide range of goods and services including apparel, educational materials, magazines, films, podcasts and a web site providing information on nutrition, health and mental health.

The couple announced the creation of their charity in early April following their break from the British royal family, which social media coined as #Megxit. The couple had initially planned on filing trademarks for the charity under their “Sussex Royal” moniker, but had to withdraw their trademark applications because they could no longer use the word “royal” in their branding after stepping down from their royal duties.

View Gallery Related Gallery Natasha Zinko x Duo Ltd Spring 2021

The idea for the Archewell name was inspired by the couple’s son, Archie, and from the Greek word “arche,” which means “source of action.”

The couple revealed their charity to The Daily Telegraph in early April, stating: “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name; to do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

Prince Harry and Markle have reportedly pushed back the launch date for the charity, which they have yet to reveal, because they are “redirecting their efforts to the Black Lives Matter cause and the wider repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to The Daily Telegraph.

The couple has six months from their application’s rejection date to submit a revised trademark request.

Read more here:

What to Know About Harry and Meghan’s New Archewell Charity

Megxit Breakdown: Why Harry and Meghan Stepped Down From the Royal Family

How the Coronavirus Impacted the British Royal Family

WATCH: How to Recreate Meghan Markle’s Go-to Messy Bun