Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

What to Know About ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: Tearful Breakdowns, Intimate Moments and an Hermès Blanket

On Thursday, the streaming platform debuted a teaser of the upcoming docuseries.

A series of three black-and-white photos showing Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly lovingly embracing each other.
Meghan Markle and Prince HarryInvictus Games, Toronto, Canada - 25 Sep 2017
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Air Canada CentreInvictus Games, Toronto, Canada - 30 Sep 2017
Britain's Prince Harry pose with Meghan Markle during a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 27 November. Clarence House earlier 27 November 2017 announced the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. 'His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.' the statement said.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement in Kensington Palace, London, United Kingdom - 27 Nov 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan MarklePrince Harry and Meghan Markle first official royal engagement, Nottingham, United Kingdom - 01 Dec 2017Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his fiancee, US actress Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at the Nottingham Contemporary, Britain, 01 December 2017. This is the newly-engaged couple's first joint official public engagement. Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement on 27 November 2017 and are due to marry at Windsor Castle in May 2018.
View ALL 64 Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be appearing on Netflix in their own documentary.

On Thursday, the streaming platform posted a short teaser detailing the upcoming release, which is set to center around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life in the royal family.

Netflix captioned the post: “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.”

A photo of Prince Harry and Megan Markle kissing in what looks like their kitchen from the netflix documentary harry and meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan

The clip featured a number of never-before-seen photos and videos of the couple, who in 2020 announced their official exit from their senior roles in the British royal family.

The exclusive images and videos include a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding, a photo of Markle when she was pregnant and a short scene where Meghan is seen teary-eyed in a distressing, emotional moment while seated near the Hermès Avalon blanket — which sparked interest on social media and a 500 percent increase in search volume on Google for the $1,625 cashmere-wool blend throw.

The official teaser the Netflix docuseries “Harry and Meghan.”

Along with the photos were sound bites of the couple answering a series of questions about the project. In a voiceover, Prince Harry says: “No one sees what’s going on behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” There is also a short video clip of Markle asking, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

hermes avalon throw blanket, meghan markle netflix

Though not too many details are known about the documentary, the clip does hint at the couple opening up about their reasoning for making a formal exit from the British royal family.

Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus is directing the documentary and has previously carried out acclaimed profiles, including, “Love, Marilyn,” “What Happened, Miss Simone” and “The Farm: Angola, USA.”

The documentary doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it is expected to premiere soon.

