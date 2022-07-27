Harry Styles Helps Gucci Reclaim Top Spot in Lyst Hottest Brand Ranking

Gucci is back on the top of Lyst’s quarterly hottest brand ranking after the spot was taken by Balenciaga for the last nine months.

Data compiled by Lyst showed that searches for Gucci jumped 286 percent in the 48 hours after the collection with Adidas was released in June. The announcement of its collaboration with British singer Harry Styles on the Ha Ha Ha collection, which will be in stores in October, as well as the “Cosmogonie” resort 2023 show in Puglia, also boosted the brand’s online engagement.

Balenciaga dropped to second place. But given the viral haute couture show held earlier this month in Paris, featuring stars like Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Christine Quinn, the brand is likely to make a strong comeback in the upcoming ranking.

Diesel, Nike and Dolce & Gabbana saw a significant climb in the ranking, while Bottega Veneta, Moncler and Off-White dropped sharply to the bottom of the top 20 list.

The Lyst second quarter 2022 hottest women’s and men’s products rankings. Courtesy

The Y2K-shaped 1DR bag issued under creative director Glenn Martens at Diesel was the hottest women’s product this quarter. As it was seen on Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox and Paloma Elsesser, searches for the model on Lyst jumped 317 percent in June. In general, the demand for similar style shoulder bags went up 59 percent in the period.

Another retro item making a comeback this summer is the parachute trouser from the Aughts. With more than 1 billion views on TikTok, Jaded London’s $90 tech cargo trousers were the fifth hottest product in the women’s ranking.

Key items from major brand crossovers also took up a big portion of the rankings. The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker, and the Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova naked dress were the second and third most-wanted item this quarter, respectively.

In the men’s category, the Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers and the Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga Dove hoodie topped the chart alongside the Birkenstock Boston suede clogs.