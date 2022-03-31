Everything to Know About Harry Styles’ Upcoming Album ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles’ upcoming album “Harry’s House” is almost here.

“Harry’s House” is the award-winning singer’s third studio album as a solo artist. The news was first announced on March 23, when Styles posted the album cover on his official social media accounts, with the caption stating the album will be released on May 20.

The cover shows Styles pondering as he looks down while standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room. The album will reportedly have a total of 13 tracks, which is more than any of his past albums. The lead single of the album, “As It Was,” is scheduled for release on Friday.

A 40-second trailer was also posted on his official YouTube channel, showing Styles wearing a white Peter Pan-collared shirt and baggy, flare denim jeans walking on a theater stage smiling as an outline of a yellow house emerges behind him.

This week, another short snippet was released of “As It Was,” showing Styles spinning in a white room with wooden flooring, wearing an all-red sequin ensemble.

Styles first stepped onto the scene as one of the five members of the famous boy band One Direction, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. Over the years, he, as well as the other members, grew to be some of the biggest stars in music. The group eventually announced their indefinite hiatus in 2016, with each of its members going off to lead solo careers.

Since then, Styles has released two successful albums and has become one of the biggest influences in modern-day fashion, comfortably blending gender norms by wearing dresses and other items traditionally popular among women. Last year, Styles also launched his own beauty brand, called Pleasing.

Some of his most notable looks include his Gucci outfit at the 2019 Met Gala, which featured a black lace and sheer top with black dress pants, the three different boas he wore at the 2021 Grammys and his Vogue cover for the December 2020 issue in which he wore a dress by Gucci.

At last year’s Grammy Awards, Styles won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit song “Watermelon Sugar.”

