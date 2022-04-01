A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Harry Styles is back at it.

On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.

The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube.

Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among a group of people in a bright red coat from Bianca Saunders’ fall 2022 collection along with a fuzzy, long black scarf from Dries Van Noten’s fall 2022 collection.

Harry Styles in his “As It Was” music video. Harry Styles/YouTube

The video then shows Styles walking into a large room where he wears a custom red jumpsuit by Arturo Obegero, which was crafted in deadstock sequins and in the designer’s signature silhouette from his Noir Querelle sleeveless top design, according to an Instagram style page dedicated to Styles’ fashion.

The design was more of a tight fit and had a flare on the pants, which is signature to the singer’s normal style, showing off the many tattoos on his body.

Harry Styles in his “As It Was” music video. Harry Styles/YouTube

In the room, he spins around with his partner who is wearing the same suit but in blue. The two continue to dance and walk around each other on the platform.

Styles is then seen outside on an abstract platform above a swimming pool with other dancers. He wears the same Bianca Saunders coat and Dries Van Noten scarf along with black gloves by Ernest W. Baker.

Harry Styles in his “As It Was” music video. Harry Styles/YouTube

Eventually, he starts removing his clothes down to his underwear, which were red boxers from German brand Merz B. Schwanen. The original piece was actually white but was hand-dyed red for the music video by stylist Ryan Wohlgemut.

Throughout the video, Styles is seen doing choreography with his partner, including in a room filled with paintings as well as on the circling platform again where they are running in opposite directions.

Harry Styles in his “As It Was” music video. Harry Styles/YouTube

In a press release, Muino, born Tetyana Robertivna Muinyo, expressed her gratitude on being able to direct and work with Styles on the “As It Was” music video, especially amid the difficult time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, her home country.

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favorite performer,” Muino said. “Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting.”

She continued, “Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire.”

“As It Was” is the lead single from Styles’ upcoming third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which is scheduled to be released on May 20. The song includes lyrics that depict loss and loneliness.

The news was announced on March 23, when Styles posted the album cover on his official social media accounts. The cover shows Styles pondering as he looks down while standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room. The album will reportedly have 13 tracks, which is more than any of his past albums.

