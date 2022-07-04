Harry Styles Cancels Copenhagen Show After Fatal Shopping Mall Shooting

LONDON — Harry Styles canceled his Sunday night concert at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena after a fatal shooting took place at a shopping mall less than a mile away.
The shooting happened in the late afternoon on Sunday at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, where three people were killed and four others critically injured, according to Danish police.
The British pop star is on his “Love on Tour,” which was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s set to perform 127 shows, and is touring Europe with his longtime stylist Harry Lambert, who has been dressing him in custom Gucci looks.
“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” said Styles in a Twitter statement.
“I’m devastated for the victims, their families and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other,” Styles added.
This was the second time that Styles addressed fans following a shooting in Scandinavia.
Last month, at his Oslo show, Styles took to the stage to address his LGBTQ fans after a gunman had opened fire during the city’s Pride festival two weeks earlier.
“I just want to tell you that I’m very sorry and I hope you all feel safe in here with each other,” said Styles on stage.
“The thing that I am most proud of in my life is getting to play in front of such an incredible, loving group of people every night,” he continued. “It is an honor, I thank you so much. The atmosphere that you’ve created here, allowing people to feel safe and to be themselves, and I know that in difficult times, it is hard to feel like you can make a difference, and I promise you that each and every single one of you can make a difference by the small choices, the tiny choices that you make every day to be that little bit kinder to someone, to do that little bit extra for someone — it makes the difference.
Styles concluded with: “I encourage you, even in the darkest times, to love more, to give more, to embrace more, be kind more, and I promise you it makes a difference.”
Styles held the first full-capacity indoor concert in the U.S., at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, after pandemic restrictions began to lift. Jenny Lewis, the former lead singer of indie rock band Rilo Kiley, accompanied him as his opening act throughout the 2021 tour.