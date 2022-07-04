Harry Styles Cancels Copenhagen Show After Fatal Shopping Mall Shooting

The shooting happened in the late afternoon on Sunday at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, where three people were killed and four others critically injured, according to Danish police.

The British pop star is on his “Love on Tour,” which was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s set to perform 127 shows, and is touring Europe with his longtime stylist Harry Lambert, who has been dressing him in custom Gucci looks.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” said Styles in a Twitter statement.

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other,” Styles added.

This was the second time that Styles addressed fans following a shooting in Scandinavia.