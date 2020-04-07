Harry Styles Releases T-Shirt Benefiting Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Harry Styles is joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer is celebrating World Health Day on Tuesday by releasing a graphic T-shirt that benefits COVID-19 relief efforts. The white T-shirt is inscribed with the message, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other.” All proceeds from the $26 T-shirt will benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

“In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people,” Styles said in a statement. “If you are able to help, please donate where you can.”

Styles’ charitable initiative follows a number of other celebrities — including the likes of Blake Lively, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Oprah Winfrey, among others — who have made sizable donations to organizations fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news also follows Lady Gaga’s announcement on Monday that she is putting together a virtual concert during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 18 with performances by Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John and Paul McCartney, among others. The singer has also raised $35 million to support WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

Styles’ charitable T-shirt is available on his merchandise web site.

