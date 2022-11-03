×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Harry Styles and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

“I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me," Styles said in a statement.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles for Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci/Mark Borthwick

Harry Styles’ Gucci “Ha Ha Ha” collection with Alessandro Michele comes to life in a new campaign for the house.

Harry Styles for Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci/Mark Borthwick

“I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people,” Styles said in a statement. “I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

Presented in June, the line unites their creative expression. The “Ha Ha Ha” collection references the first letter of each artist’s name, celebrating their longtime friendship and shared artistry.

Related Galleries

Unveiling a series of photographs and video, the visuals are playful. An expressive Styles is seen in various states of dress and undress, amid elements of everyday life: a chair, plant, couch. He gestures nonchalantly in the wardrobe and accessories, showcasing the Gucci Bamboo 1947.

Harry Styles for Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci/Mark Borthwick

Shot by Mark Borthwick, the imagery “captures moments of the human desire for masculine transformation,” notes Gucci. “The collection is able to exhibit masculine vanity without hypocrisy and false scruples dictated by convention.”

Michele oversaw its creative direction. Art direction was by Christopher Simmonds, while makeup artist Ammy Drammeh and hairstylist Malcolm Edwards were behind the glam.

Harry Styles for Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci/Mark Borthwick
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harry Styles, Gucci's Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad