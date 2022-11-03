Harry Styles and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Present ‘Ha Ha Ha’ Campaign

Harry Styles’ Gucci “Ha Ha Ha” collection with Alessandro Michele comes to life in a new campaign for the house.

Harry Styles for Gucci Courtesy of Gucci/Mark Borthwick

“I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people,” Styles said in a statement. “I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

Presented in June, the line unites their creative expression. The “Ha Ha Ha” collection references the first letter of each artist’s name, celebrating their longtime friendship and shared artistry.

Unveiling a series of photographs and video, the visuals are playful. An expressive Styles is seen in various states of dress and undress, amid elements of everyday life: a chair, plant, couch. He gestures nonchalantly in the wardrobe and accessories, showcasing the Gucci Bamboo 1947.

Harry Styles for Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci/Mark Borthwick

Shot by Mark Borthwick, the imagery “captures moments of the human desire for masculine transformation,” notes Gucci. “The collection is able to exhibit masculine vanity without hypocrisy and false scruples dictated by convention.”

Michele oversaw its creative direction. Art direction was by Christopher Simmonds, while makeup artist Ammy Drammeh and hairstylist Malcolm Edwards were behind the glam.