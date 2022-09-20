Harry Styles Wears Gucci at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ New York Photo Call

Harry Styles looked to his go-to designer brand for his latest red carpet appearance.

The Grammy-winning musician attended the photo call event for his upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” on Monday night in New York wearing a suit from Gucci. Styles’ look was a blue velvet suit jacket accented with gold buttons paired with oversize pinstripe trousers. His look was styled by Harry Lambert.

Styles joined director Olivia Wilde on the red carpet, as well as co stars Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.

Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 19. WireImage

This is Styles latest standout Gucci moment during the press tour for “Don’t Worry Darling.” Styles made his Venice Film Festival debut earlier this month where he attended the film’s premiere wearing a Gucci suit from his collaboration with the design house — a navy blue suit worn over a light blue dress shirt designed with an exaggerated collar.

Styles then attended the Toronto International Film Festival the following week to debut his other new film, “My Policeman,” where he again wore Gucci. This time, Styles opted for an emerald green, double-breasted suit jacket embellished with a matching satin oversize floral pin paired with lime green trousers. He accessorized the look with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 top handle bag.

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on Friday. The psychological thriller tells the story of Jack and Alice Chambers, a young couple in the ’50s living in Victory, California, a company town that has been created and paid for by Jack’s employer. Alice becomes curious about her husband’s line of work, which causes tension between the couple and their seemingly utopian lives.