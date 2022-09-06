×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

Harry Styles Rocks His Gucci Ha Ha Ha Collection for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival 

The Grammy-winning singer made his debut at the international film festival for his anticipated movie. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPT. 5: Harry
Regé-Jean Page at the Armani Beauty
Charithra Chandran, Simone Ashley and Neelam
Irina Shayk at the Armani Beauty
Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse and Sydney
View ALL 13 Photos

Harry Styles has made his Venice Film Festival debut. 

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer attended the premiere of his much-anticipated movie “Don’t Worry Darling” wearing a look by Gucci. The ensemble featured a double-breasted navy suit over a powder blue button down with an exaggerated collar paired with white boots from his Ha Ha Ha collection in collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion label

He topped off the look with custom rings and orange lens sunglasses.

Styles was styled by Harry Lambert, who has also dressed him for his concerts, editorial shoots and music videos. Lambert also works with the likes of Emma Corrin, Iris Law and Barry Keoghan.

Related Galleries

Harry Styles attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Corbis via Getty Images

Styles’ arrival has been long-awaited as his fans and movie enthusiasts have been looking forward to watching “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde, in which Styles plays the lead role opposite Florence Pugh. 

The psychological thriller tells the story of Jack and Alice Chambers, a young couple living in the 1950s in Victory, California, a town that has been created and paid for by the company Jack works for. Alice becomes curious about her husband’s line of work, which causes tension between the couple and their seemingly utopian lives. 

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Corbis via Getty Images

The film, which premieres in theaters Sept. 23, also stars Nick Kroll, Chris Pine, Sydney Chandler, Gemma Chan and even Wilde herself, all of whom play supporting roles and joined Styles and Pugh on the red carpet.

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Saturday, and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “The Son,” “White Noise” and “Bones & All,” among others. 

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Hot Summer Bags

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Harry Styles in Gucci Ha Ha

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad