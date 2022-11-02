Harry Styles Suits Up in Gucci for ‘My Policeman’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Harry Styles arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of “My Policeman” on Tuesday, wearing an astute, officer-ready look.

To celebrate his new film, where Styles plays the leading role, the actor-singer wore a black mandarin collar jacket with matching tailored trousers, glossy black shoes and a black statement belt all from Gucci’s spring 2023 collection. He accessorized with a single statement ring.

Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘My Policeman’ held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on Nov. 1. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Gucci’s spring 2023 collection, themed “Twinsburg,” featured 68 pairs of model look-alikes who were real-life twins. The collection included nods to workwear and underground gay culture.

Styles worked with his go-to stylist Harry Lambert, who has been the force behind many of Styles’ recent Gucci looks, including his outfits for the Venice International Film Festival when he was promoting “Don’t Worry Darling.” Lambert also works with Emma Corrin, Eddie Redmayne and Josh O’Connor.

Harry Styles, Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “My Policeman” held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on Nov. 1. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When Styles isn’t in the middle of promoting his latest film, he’s on his “Love on Tour,” which kicked off Sept. 4, 2021, and concludes July 22. Styles recently performed at the Forum in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, celebrating Halloween dressed as beloved “Grease” character Danny Zuko, originally played by John Travolta in the 1978 film.

While Styles hasn’t slowed down his music career given his ongoing tour, he is expanding his acting resume. He starred opposite Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in “Don’t Worry Darling,” which was released in theaters last September.

“My Policeman” tells the story of a policeman who falls in love with a schoolteacher in 1950s Britain. He later begins having a same-sex affair with a museum curator during a time when homosexuality was illegal. The film was released on Oct. 21 and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video beginning Friday. In addition to Styles, the film stars David Dawson, Emma Corrin, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett.