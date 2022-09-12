Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci at ‘My Policeman’ Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Harry Styles went with his go-to designer for his latest red carpet appearance.

The Grammy-winning musician looked to Gucci for his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, attending the premiere for his upcoming drama film, “My Policeman.”

Styles, who has collaborated with Gucci on a collection and regularly wears pieces from the design house, attended the premiere in an emerald green double-breasted suit jacket embellished with a matching satin, oversize floral pin. He paired the jacket with lime green trousers and the Gucci Bamboo 1947 top handle bag.

Styles was joined on the red carpet by costars David Dawson and Emma Corrin. Corrin had their own standout fashion moment on the red carpet, wearing a high-cut black bodysuit with a black sheer cape from Miu Miu. Both Styles and Corrin were styled by Harry Lambert.

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the “My Policeman” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. Getty Images

During the festival, it was announced that the cast of “My Policeman” won the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, earning Styles his first acting award.

Styles’ appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival comes after the actor-musician attended the Venice Film Festival earlier this month to promote his other film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” For the premiere, Styles also looked to Gucci, wearing a double-breasted navy suit with a powder blue dress shirt featuring exaggerated collars from his own collaboration with the design house.

“My Policeman” is set in 1957 and tells the story of a closeted policeman (played by Styles) who has an affair with an art curator (played by Dawson) while he is married to a schoolteacher (played by Corrin). The film will premiere in theaters on Oct. 21 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.