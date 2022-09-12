×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

Business

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci at ‘My Policeman’ Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

The musician was promoting his latest film, “My Policeman.” 

Harry Styles arrives for the premiere
Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of "My Policeman" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 11. AFP via Getty Images

Harry Styles went with his go-to designer for his latest red carpet appearance.

The Grammy-winning musician looked to Gucci for his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, attending the premiere for his upcoming drama film, “My Policeman.” 

Styles, who has collaborated with Gucci on a collection and regularly wears pieces from the design house, attended the premiere in an emerald green double-breasted suit jacket embellished with a matching satin, oversize floral pin. He paired the jacket with lime green trousers and the Gucci Bamboo 1947 top handle bag. 

Related Galleries

Styles was joined on the red carpet by costars David Dawson and Emma Corrin. Corrin had their own standout fashion moment on the red carpet, wearing a high-cut black bodysuit with a black sheer cape from Miu Miu. Both Styles and Corrin were styled by Harry Lambert. 

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson attend the “My Policeman” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. Getty Images

During the festival, it was announced that the cast of “My Policeman” won the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance, earning Styles his first acting award. 

Styles’ appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival comes after the actor-musician attended the Venice Film Festival earlier this month to promote his other film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” For the premiere, Styles also looked to Gucci, wearing a double-breasted navy suit with a powder blue dress shirt featuring exaggerated collars from his own collaboration with the design house. 

“My Policeman” is set in 1957 and tells the story of a closeted policeman (played by Styles) who has an affair with an art curator (played by Dawson) while he is married to a schoolteacher (played by Corrin). The film will premiere in theaters on Oct. 21 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4. 

Harry Styles attends the “My Policeman” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. Getty Images
Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Hot Summer Bags

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Harry Styles Goes Green in Gucci

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad