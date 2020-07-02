Harry Styles’ eclectic style is the inspiration behind a new TikTok challenge.

A photo of the British singer and former One Direction band member rehearsing for his performance on NBC’s “The Today Show” in February is the catalyst behind the TikTok challenge thanks to the rainbow, crocheted JW Anderson cardigan he’s seen wearing.

Fans have taken inspiration from this sartorial choice on TikTok by knitting their own version of the cardigan and posting it on the social media platform paired with songs from Styles’ 2019 album, “Fine Line.” Many users are posting their craftwork in multiple parts, showing each step of the intricate patchwork design process.

The viral challenge has gotten the attention of designer Jonathan Anderson himself, who posted the exact measurements for fans to knit the cardigan themselves.

“Never knew this was happening @harrystyles,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “It’s so amazing the power of craft.”

Users are posting their own cardigan creations under #HarryStylesCardigan, which currently has over 1.5 million views on TikTok.

Scroll on for more from the #HarryStylesCardigan TikTok challenge.

