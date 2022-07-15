×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Big Stones, Poetic Gestures and a Dash of Fun for Paris’ Jewelry Houses

Eye

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s First Wife — Businesswoman, Designer, Style Setter

Sustainability

Fashion Continues Unbridled ‘Lip Service’ to Sustainability, Per Fashion Revolution’s Latest Index

Harry Styles Is a Walking Gucci Billboard in Pajamas in ‘Late Night Talking’ Video

The singer has worked closely with the Italian luxury fashion house and its creative director Alessandro Michele for years.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14:
Louis Tomlinson, from left, Liam Payne,
Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today"
Harry Styles poses for photographers upon
Tom Glynn-Carney, Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles
View ALL 15 Photos

Harry Styles has released yet another fashion-forward music video.

This week, the Grammy-winning singer dropped a video for his hit song “Late Night Talking” from his new third studio album “Harry’s House.” The clip shows him bed-hopping from one location to another, noticeably wearing Gucci pajamas in some of the scenes, which includes a moving train, a theater stage and the streets of London.

According to an Instagram account for Styles’ outfits, the first one is a custom pajama set with a long-sleeved collared shirt and matching pants in pink, with tan polka dots by the Italian luxury fashion house, which he wore with baby blue calf socks.

The second look was the same design in brown with blue polka dots which at one point he paired with a cream shawl collar jacket and silk flower boutonniere also by Gucci. He also later wore a Gucci herringbone coat and silk flower boutonniere for a scene on a bed in among a backdrop of a flower field.

For the music video, which was directed by duo Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Sole, known professionally as Bradley & Pablo, Styles was styled by Harry Lambert.

Related Galleries

“Harry’s House” was released in May and was met with immediate commercial and critical acclaim, with a number of songs dominating the popular song charts.

Over the years, Styles has worked very closely with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele by wearing the label’s custom designs for some of the biggest events of the year, including his own concerts.

Last month it was revealed that Styles and Gucci would collaborate to create a collection called Ha Ha Ha.

“He has an incredible sense of fashion, he is obsessed with clothes,” Michele said at the time. “He keeps sketches and an archive, he could easily be a stylist or a designer and is very free, representative of this new generation that is interested in so many things. I have been observing his ability to combine items of clothing in a way that is out of the ordinary compared to the required standards of taste and common sense and the homogenization of appearance.”

Every look in the capsule, which will be in stores in October, merges the distinctive style of both men, with a ’70s vibe that fits well with the rest of the clothes and accessories on sale at the “Cavalli e Nastri” vintage store where Gucci staged the presentation — reflective of Michele’s and Styles’ shared passion for vintage clothes.

PHOTOS: Harry Styles’ Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos 

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Hot Summer Bags

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Harry Styles Wears Gucci Pajamas for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad