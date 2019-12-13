To celebrate his sophomore endeavor, “Fine Line,” out today, popstar and Gucci muse Harry Styles is opening pop-up shops in London, New York City and Los Angeles. All three will run concurrently from Dec. 14 to 19 with the L.A. pop-up located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard and New York City’s on 329 Broome Sreet.

The events, offering raffles and giveaways, will allow shoppers to step into the world of “Eroda,” the mystical island featured in Styles’ video for “Adore You,” whose introduction is narrated by Spanish star Rosalía. Fans have been decoding the meaning behind “Eroda,” adore spelled backward, and now have the chance to experience it firsthand.

For the occasion, a partnership with Live Nation Merchandise, the 25-year-old English singer and actor, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction before venturing as a solo artist, is also releasing limited-edition products, including T-shirts, satin bomber jackets, totes and a beanie. The goods, priced between $15 and $100, will feature the album’s new artwork and his slogan as of late, “Treat People With Kindness,” the title of a song on the new album. Along with “Adore You,” as of now, Styles has released two other singles, “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

In L.A. and New York City, the pop-ups will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15 and from noon to 8 p.m. from Dec. 16 to 19.