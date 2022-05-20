Harry Styles Rules Twitter, Tag Heuer Goes Crypto, Omega Taps Allyson Felix

HARRY RULES: Elon Musk might be grabbing the headlines about , but Harry Styles rules the platform – he’s the most popular “Harry” on , with Harry Potter and Prince Harry following behind.

According to a new report, dubbed, “The Styles Report,” by Twitter, the singer is not only the most-talked about “Harry,” but he has one of the largest impressions on the platform, with fans discussing his music, fashion and beyond.

The report comes ahead of the release of Styles’ anticipated third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which is scheduled to drop on Friday.

Since he announced the news of his upcoming album in March, there have been more than 10 million tweets about Styles, according to the social networking company. On average, each of his fans have tweeted about “Harry’s House” twice.

On April 1, the Grammy-winning singer dropped his lead single “As It Was” from the album, accompanied with a music video on YouTube. The song received millions of tweets upon its release, taking the number-one spot for Styles’ songs with the most tweets during release week, with his songs “Sign of the Times” and “Fine Line,” in second and third, respectively.

Additionally, Styles’ influence extends beyond music and into fashion and movies, where he’s become an icon in his own right. The singer-actor has two upcoming movies, including “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman.” He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

Styles, who has a following of nearly 45 million on Instagram, made history when he became the first solo male cover star on American Vogue for the magazine’s December 2020 issue, wearing a dress by Gucci, which remains his most-discussed fashion moment on Twitter.

Another popular style moment was when he wore another creation by the Italian luxury fashion house for the 2021 Grammy Awards, donning a black leather suit and green feather boa, an accessory now signature to the singer’s style.

According to Twitter, tweets about wearing boas peaked during the 2021 Grammys, increasing by at least five times compared to the previous week.

“It’s been incredible to see how the conversation around Harry Styles has evolved and the excitement around ‘Harry’s House,’ as well as to have the opportunity to celebrate his fans on Twitter and put a spotlight on what they’re saying,” Kevin O’Donnell, head of music partnerships at Twitter, said in a statement.

The company is also celebrating Styles’ fans off-platform by creating street murals in New York City and Los Angeles, shedding a light on some of his fans’ tweets.

“Harry’s House” will reportedly have a total of 13 tracks, which is more than any of his past albums, and is scheduled for release Friday. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

CASH, CREDIT OR CRYPTO: Tag Heuer’s U.S.-based clients can now purchase their timepieces online using cryptocurrencies, the Swiss watchmaker said Thursday.

At checkout, they’ll be able to pay with one of 12 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum, through a solution provided by BitPay, which connects to most crypto wallets and exchanges currently used.

Tag Heuer Calibre E4 Courtesy of Tag Heuer

“We knew Tag Heuer would adopt what promises to be a globally integrated technology in the near future, despite the fluctuations, one that will deeply transform our industry and beyond,” said chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault in a statement.

The executive teased the option at a keynote at this year’s edition of Watches & Wonders, saying Web 3 and, in particular, NFT-related projects were in the works as he believed the brand has a voice in “new technology and new asset class.”

Tag Heuer joins a number of brands, luxury or edgy, who have tapped into the crypto craze. In recent weeks, Gucci launched a pilot program in select U.S. stores, and German designer Philipp Plein opened a pop-up store in London with prices displayed in alternative digital currencies. Earlier this year, Off-White said its Paris, Milan and London stores would now accept digital currencies.

Given the recent crypto crash that saw a number of major digital currencies lose a quarter or more of their value in a month, don’t snooze at checkout.

Prices are fixed in dollars, regardless of payment method, and the exchange rate offered by BitPay will only be guaranteed for 15 minutes, the company explained in a separate statement. The risk of fluctuation is “inherent to the cryptocurrency market at this time,” it added. — LILY TEMPLETON

FAST TIMES: Allyson Felix has been tapped as an ambassador for Omega.

On Thursday, the five-time track and field Olympian was named an ambassador for the Swiss luxury watch company.

Felix joins a growing family of athletes who are also Omega ambassadors, including other Olympians such as Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel, Noah Lyles, Shaun White and Dalilah Muhammad, among others. Omega has been the official timekeeper for the Olympic Games since 1932.

“Omega has been there as a timekeeper throughout my athletics career. It’s been an honor to rely on their precision for some of my fastest ever moments and I’m thrilled to wear their watches as a symbol of the brand’s quality,” Felix said.

Allyson Felix for Omega. Courtesy of Omega

Felix first appeared in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where she won the silver medal in the women’s 200-meter race. She has continued to medal in each Olympic Games thereafter, accruing a total of 11 Olympic medals, seven of them gold. Felix is the most decorated female athlete in track and field history.

“Allyson represents the exact dedication and talent it takes to reach the top,” Raynald Aeschlimann, president and chief executive officer of Omega said. “She’s an inspiration to any young athlete, and I’m so glad we will now be working so closely together.”

In April, Felix announced on Instagram that she plans to retire after the 2022 season ends, stating this season would be her last.

Earlier this week, Omega revealed that actress-director Zoë Kravitz has also joined the brand as an ambassador. — C.W.

JOINING FORCES: The latest in what seems to be an endless stream of collaborations is one between two Italian stalwart brands — Slam Jam and Fila.

The soon-to-be-released Slam Jam x Fila Redefined assortment is meant to reenvision some of the more signature pieces from Fila’s archives. The end result is still functional and geared for different sports. In advance of Saturday’s launch of the capsule collection, Slam Jam hosted a party in Milan with the musician, producer, DJ and songwriter Evian Christ. He will not be featured in any campaigns, though, according to a company spokeswoman.

Looks from the new Slam Jam and Fila capsule collection. Courtesy

The seven-piece line features co-branded patches and includes such items as a frost grey windbreaker ultra-lightweight track jacket, a pinstripe running top, training shorts and a running hat. Polo shirts, track pants and a padded nylon gym bag. Retail prices range from 100 euros for the gym bag to 280 euros for a windbreaker.

The assortment is part of Slam Jam’s ongoing (Un)corporate Uniforms project. Slam Jam x Fila Redefined is being sold through Slam Jam’s site, as well as its doors and select retailers.

Created in 1989 in Ferrara by Luca Benini in 1989, Slam Jam was on the scene before streetwear became mainstream. Set up outside of the European fashion establishment, the company set its sense of all-are-welcome style by blending music, art and clubbing. One of its claims to fame was being Italy’s first importer of Stussy.

What started as a small warehouse operation in Ferrera has developed into an international company that highlights urban subcultures. In addition to distributing various apparel and footwear labels, Slam Jam collaborates with brands offering such services as the direction of branding and design, as well as wholesale, retail and engagement with its far-flung community. — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

BUSTA’S BIG BIRTHDAY: How is Busta Rhymes planning to celebrate his 50th birthday this weekend?

“I’m going to do a little bit of partying. I’m going to do a little bit of relaxing, and I’m going to do a little bit of work,” said Busta on Wednesday night in New York. “I love to work, because my job is not really work to me. It’s my passion, my love, my fulfillment — so going and making my music is part of me appreciating my gift and what I’ve been blessed with.”

The rapper was kicking things off at AP House in the Meatpacking District, where Audemars Piguet hosted friends of the brand to mark the official debut of Audemars Piguet’s swanky social lounge, as well as the 50th anniversary of the AP Royal Oak.

“I am just a fan of phenomenal craftsmanship and elegance,” said the rapper, adding that the watches represent attributes — quality and beauty among them — that he works to embody; he’s been collecting AP timepieces since he was 28.

“It’s one thing to get gifts from people, but it’s always an amazing feeling to bask in the gifts that you’ve been blessed with,” said Busta. “The studio does that for me, my family does that for me, and being able to gift my family love, friendship and commitment to each other. Sometimes we exemplify that not just through emotion, but through the act.”

Sometimes that act is the gift of an AP watch, or dinner — “things that will make people smile,” he added. “And sometimes it’s just a mere celebration of life, and being able to be with each other and enjoying that time together in whatever way you choose to express that. As long as it’s something that can add to the happiness and peace of mind of the individuals that we’re celebrating — that’s the most important thing at the end of the day.”

Busta was also in town to pay homage to another New York rap icon, the Notorious B.I.G. The two New York rappers were born one day apart, and on Friday Busta is slated to perform alongside his music industry peers during the late rapper’s 50th birthday celebration. The city is planning to light up the Empire State Building in Biggie’s honor, and the MTA is rolling out special subway cards near his childhood neighborhood in Brooklyn on May 21.

Ghetto Gastro, a longtime fan and friend of Audemars Piguet, passed around snacks as Heron Preston DJed and guests including Sebastian Stan, artist Nina Chanel Abney and Hannah Bronfman congregated nearby on a private outdoor terrace.

“This is Audemars Piguet’s friends and family,” said Ginny Wright, chief executive officer of the Americas for the brand. “Music, fashion and gastronomy are all present here. That’s what AP House is about; it’s not a boutique, it’s about a place for people to come and connect about the culture, not just about watches.” — KRISTEN TAUER

CELEBRATING CONVERSATION: Elle honored young Hollywood Wednesday night in Los Angeles, celebrating Hulu’s “Conversations With Friends” cast members Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver, as well as Simone Ashley, the newest star of “Bridgerton.”

The event was held at Ardor, the restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Champagne flowed inside the lush, plant-filled eatery as Bec Adams spun behind the DJ booth. The cocktail party brought out rising actors and music artists such as Demi Singleton of “King Richard;” Sophie Thatcher of “Yellowjackets”; singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers; dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, and Taylor John Smith, next seen in Sony Pictures’ anticipated film “Where the Crawdads Sing” opposite breakout actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (of “Normal People”).

Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke Michael Buckner/WWD

Sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren (and Hulu), the American fashion brand dressed the honorees, as well as Singleton, Thatcher, Ziegler and Smith, along with actresses Auli’i Cravalho, Ava Michelle, Xochitl Gomez, Thuso Mbedu and Pauline Chalamet (sister of Timothée Chalamet), who made her film debut in Judd Apatow’s comedy “The King of Staten Island.” — RYMA CHIKHOUNE