Harvey Nichols Manchester Inks Partnership With University of Salford

Some 30 graduates from the fashion courses will present more than 150 garments to be displayed and retailed within the store beginning Sept. 28.

University of Salford x Harvey Nichols
University of Salford x Harvey Nichols Manchester partnership logo Courtesy

LONDON — Harvey Nichols’ Manchester branch has partnered with the University of Salford’s bachelor and master fashion design courses to launch a collaboration titled “Made in Salford” this month.

From Sept. 28, some 30 graduates from the school will present more than 150 garments to be displayed and retailed within two specially curated spaces on the men’s wear and women’s wear fashion floors at Harvey Nichols Manchester.

Bashir Aswat, program leader of fashion design at the University of Salford, said this collaboration provides the graduates with “a rare opportunity to showcase and sell their work directly to consumers” and to ultimately prepare them for key jobs in the industry.

Gavin Hudson, store retail operations manager at Harvey Nichols Manchester, said this “very special project,” demonstrates that the retailer is “proud to support emerging fashion talent and are delighted to be able to offer a platform on which new graduate designers can showcase their creativity.”

The University of Salford is located at the heart of the Greater Manchester area. It was ranked 11th in The Guardian’s 2020 university league table for fashion and textiles courses.

One of its recent graduates, Saif Ud Deen, was short-listed as a recipient of the inaugural Mr Porter Futures global designer mentorship program. He will receive the opportunity to build his own brand and deliver a minimum 15-piece collection for Mr Porter, as well as receiving 10,000 pounds from program sponsor Swedish online financial services provider Klarna.

