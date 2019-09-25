TAG TEAM?: Could Dries Van Noten be calling on another master of color and embellishment for his spring 2020 collection, to be paraded in Paris on Wednesday?

Rumors are rife in Paris that the Belgian designer could unveil some sort of project with, or tribute to, Mr. Christian Lacroix, who has pursued a thriving career in stage costumes since his couture house was shuttered in 2009.

The handwritten invitation to Van Noten’s show, while in uppercase block letters, certainly seems to bear the flourish of the designer, according to several people who worked closely with him for decades.

Reached late Tuesday, a spokesman for Van Noten had no comment. Lacroix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The acclaimed couturier does not own his name. Florida-based duty-free operator Falic Group does, and has built a sizeable business in home, gifts, men’s wear and accessories, and just this week revealed to WWD plans to bring the name back into women’s fashions via collaborations and ultimately, a licensed collection in the advanced contemporary zone.

It comes at a time when exuberant volumes, bold prints and other Lacroix-isms are turning up on European runways.