Hatch, the maternity retailer, is collaborating with La Ligne, the sportswear company known for its stripes, to create a four-piece resort capsule collection launching today.

Made for before, during and after pregnancy, the collection is comprised of three of Hatch’s cult-favorite pieces with a nod to La Ligne’s iconic stripes, as well as the Amelie Dress, an update to La Ligne’s best-selling Arielle Dress.

The items retail from $168 to $395 on Hatchcollection.com. Besides the Amelie dress in blue pinstripe for $395, the items are a boyfriend shirt in blue pinstripes for $178, a pant in blue pinstripes for $168 and the Santorini maillot in navy for $218. It will be sold on hatchcollection.com.

The collaboration marks Hatch’s first move into resort dressing, and La Ligne’s introduction to the maternity-wear market.

The campaign will feature mom-to-be Asiah Saifullahzadeh Collins, new moms Claire Holt Djuna Bel and Sian Fujikawa and experts/doulas Danika Charity, Narelle Payne and Carson Meyer.

In addition to its online business, Hatch has stores in New York and Brentwood, Calif.

La Ligne was founded in 2016 by Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay and Molly Howard.