Hatch, the digitally native lifestyle brand for women before, during and after pregnancy, today opens its second permanent brick-and-mortar location after New York, in the tony Los Angeles enclave of Brentwood.

Located across from the Brentwood Country Mart at 260 26th Street, the 1,400-square-foot space was designed by Hilary Koyfman and Caitlin Levin, the same designers of Hatch’s New York flagship in SoHo. The store will house not only Hatch’s ready-to-wear apparel and Hatch Mama beauty products, but also serve as a community center to educate women through ongoing panel discussions, wellness programs and expert series talks that focus on everything from lactation support to sleep training to labor and delivery options.

Launched by Ariane Goldman in 2011, the brand’s mission is to empower women through community and offer solution-based clothing and natural beauty products for all stages of their lives.

“California is our second-biggest market, and we had a pop-up a few years ago in West Hollywood for four weeks that was a success, so we knew we’d be back,” Goldman said. The store, in a brick house-style building, sits across the street from Jenni Kayne’s Brentwood Country Mart store. It’s a popular strolling neighborhood for locals, but Goldman said Hatch is also working with Uber and Lyft to make it easy for women from other parts of the city to get there.

Goldman calls the physical locations “the icing on the cake” for her company, noting “the halo effect is amazing. We broke even on our first store in six months.” She said she plans to open 10 more retail locations by 2020 in markets like Boston, San Francisco and Chicago.

Like the SoHo store, Hatch L.A. will also feature a “cravings bar” serving pickles, ice cream and other snacks. “We’re here to let women know we have their back and we know what we are going through,” said Goldman, who founded the brand when she was pregnant with her first child.