FOR RENT: Gwynnie Bee’s rental subscription service platform CaaStle just expanded its portfolio with the launch of its second owned brand Haverdash.

The women’s rental subscription service joins a set of national brands that have already bought into the concept of clothing rentals, the strategy driven by the sharing economy that has arisen with businesses such as Airbnb, Uber and Lyft.

Those companies already using the CaaStle (pronounced “castle”) technology platform to support their own subscription rental programs, include Ann Taylor’s Infinite Style, New York & Company’s NY&C Closet, Express Style Trial, Vince Unfold, Rebecca Taylor RNTD, American Eagle Style Drop and Infinitely Loft. Each of those companies’ programs vary in pricing and the number of items included in each box. They range from $49.95 for three items for New York & Company and American Eagle to $160 for four items from Vince.

Haverdash is the second brand created in-house on the CaaStle platform after Gwynnie Bee and charges $59 per month for three items.

“We have learned over the past eight years that there is an enthusiastic Millennial customer who has been underserved in the rental market,” said Haverdash general manager Jessica Kahan Dvorett. “We created Haverdash to democratize fashion for the style conscious woman that is seeking the most affordable, on-trend options.”

The company launches with brands such as J.O.A., Moon River, French Connection, Vince Camuto, Cupcakes and Cashmere, Sanctuary Clothing and Lush.

Dvorett said additional styles will continue to be added.

The company declined to say whether additional brands built on the CaaStle platform are planned for the long run or whether it would consider entering the men’s market.

“This launch is our starting point, and as we get to better know and understand our consumers’ needs, we will continue to build the service that best meets them,” Dvorett said. “We’re excited to get started, watch how our customers respond to our assortment and see where we will go over time to grow the Haverdash offering.”