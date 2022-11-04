×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Is Entering China Via Dover Street Market in Beijing

Beauty

Lauder Said Still in the Running for Tom Ford

Fashion

Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years

Hayden Panettiere Gets Vibrant in Red Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

The actress attended amfAR's 2022 Los Angeles gala to support AIDS and HIV research.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for amfAR)
Hayden Panettiere attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images for amfAR

Hayden Panettiere arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a red power blazer.

In support of the annual event, which raises money for AIDS and HIV research, the actress donned a bold red double-breasted blazer dress by Saint Laurent.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Hayden Panettiere attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images

She coordinated the look with a pair of black platform pumps and a crystal-embellished evening bag with a chain strap. She also adorned herself with a pair of gold drop earrings.

Related Galleries

For makeup, the actress worked with Janice Daoud, who did an evening-ready look for the designer, including a matte rose lip, a subtle hint of blush, eyeliner and eye shadow to create a smokey eye effect. For hair, Panettiere worked with Rene Calhoun, who gave the actress a style slicked over to one side and straightened in the back.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for amfAR)
Hayden Panettiere attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images for amfAR

This is the second time Panettiere made a vibrant style statement on the red carpet. In September, Panettiere attended the premiere of the Netflix film “Blonde,” the biopic about Marilyn Monroe. In support of her fellow actors, Panettiere wore a two-piece red power suit with open-toe sandals and an Alexander McQueen skull clutch.

AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and health care policies. The annual amfAR gala helps raise money to support their initiatives from HIV Cure research to political action.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hayden Panettiere Goes Red in Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad