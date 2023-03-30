South Korean Company Hyaloid, Maison du Dodo Launch New Fashion Tech Platform

TECH SUSTAINABILITY: Maison du Dodo and its parent South Korean company Hyaloid Co. have launched in Milan a new proprietary fashion tech platform that combines social media, e-commerce and community.

The project was unveiled during a press conference that took place Thursday at Italian textile maker Vitale Barberis Canonico’s showroom, introduced by Hyaloid founder Hin Sang Hyun and chief executive officer Oh Sang Hyeon.

The platform will offer to brands, businesses, entities and personalities the possibility to create their own customized social and e-commerce application.

The platform will be available to all Hyaloid’s partner brands and influencers seeking to communicate directly with consumers.

In order to provide a very personalized experience, each app is highly customizable. Brands and users can change the layout and add videos, photos and music. In particular, they can add e-commerce functions, guaranteeing themselves a virtual flagship with a global reach.

Once launched, the app will enable content creators and users to sign in and create their own profiles called “My Room.”

The technology will also financially reward users for product and brand promotion — a sort of commission.

The more they promote the brands, the more users will be bestowed a badge, differentiating the level of authority in the system.

The platform will allow data to be fully available to the community.

Newly launched fashion brand Maison du Dodo will take part in the project with the aim of democratizing access to sustainable luxury products thanks to ethically sourced raw materials and low-carbon manufacturing processes.