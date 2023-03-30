×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Myriam Ullens, Founder of Maison Ullens, Dead at 70

Eye

Rosé Attends Sulwhasoo Dinner at The Met

Fashion

Warm and Furry: The Outerwear Trend Glamming Things Up for Fall

South Korean Company Hyaloid, Maison du Dodo Launch New Fashion Tech Platform

The luxury Made in Italy brand will be the first to adopt the platform in July.

Maison du Dodo Collection
Maison du Dodo Collection Courtesy Image

TECH SUSTAINABILITY: Maison du Dodo and its parent South Korean company Hyaloid Co. have launched in Milan a new proprietary fashion tech platform that combines social media, e-commerce and community.

The project was unveiled during a press conference that took place Thursday at Italian textile maker Vitale Barberis Canonico’s showroom, introduced by Hyaloid founder Hin Sang Hyun and chief executive officer Oh Sang Hyeon.

The platform will offer to brands, businesses, entities and personalities the possibility to create their own customized social and e-commerce application.

Related Galleries

The platform will be available to all Hyaloid’s partner brands and influencers seeking to communicate directly with consumers.

In order to provide a very personalized experience, each app is highly customizable. Brands and users can change the layout and add videos, photos and music. In particular, they can add e-commerce functions, guaranteeing themselves a virtual flagship with a global reach. 

Once launched, the app will enable content creators and users to sign in and create their own profiles called “My Room.” 

The technology will also financially reward users for product and brand promotion — a sort of commission.

The more they promote the brands, the more users will be bestowed a badge, differentiating the level of authority in the system.

The platform will allow data to be fully available to the community.

Newly launched fashion brand Maison du Dodo will take part in the project with the aim of democratizing access to sustainable luxury products thanks to ethically sourced raw materials and low-carbon manufacturing processes.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad