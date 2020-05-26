HBO Max is the latest entrant in the increasingly crowded streaming service market, facing established players such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Max, which launches on May 27, comes from WarnerMedia and will include all HBO titles as well as original content and holds exclusive streaming rights for beloved TV shows like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

The new streaming service also has several upcoming projects that have already generated buzz, including a “Friends” reunion special and a reboot of the hit teen drama, “Gossip Girl.”

The launch of HBO Max comes just a month after mobile-only streaming service, Quibi, made its debut. In the last year, the industry saw the launch of other streaming services such as Apple’s Apple TV+ and Disney’s Disney+. Later this summer, NBCUniversal is slated to launch its own streaming service, called Peacock.

From the streaming service’s original content to how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting its launch, here is everything you need to know about HBO Max.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a new streaming service provided by WarnerMedia. It will offer HBO titles and movies and TV shows from WarnerMedia. The streaming service will also offer original content.

When does HBO Max launch?

HBO Max will launch on May 27.

What kind of content will HBO Max offer?

HBO Max will offer all HBO titles and TV shows and movies created by Warner Bros. Television, including “Friends,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Doctor Who,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Westworld,” among others. Movies offered include “Wonder Woman,” “A Star Is Born,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Joker” and more.

What new content will HBO Max offer?

One of the most highly anticipated new offerings from HBO Max will be a “Friends” reunion special, which brings together the cast of the beloved Nineties show for their first televised event since the series ended in 2004. HBO Max is also creating a reboot of “Gossip Girl,” the popular teen drama from the late Aughts.

Other original content will be “Love Life,” a series starring Anna Kendrick, “Expecting Amy,” a three-part documentary series on Amy Schumer, and a new edit of the 2017 film “Justice League” put together by the movie’s original director, Zack Snyder.

Has the coronavirus impacted HBO Max’s launch?

The coronavirus pandemic has caused several production delays for the streaming service’s upcoming projects, including the “Gossip Girl” reboot and the “Friends” reunion. New release dates have not been revealed.

How is HBO Max different from HBO’s other platforms?

HBO Max offers all HBO titles in addition to original content solely found on the streaming service. HBO’s other platforms, such as HBO Now and HBO Go, only offer HBO TV shows and movies.

How can I subscribe to HBO Max?

HBO and HBO Now subscribers will receive an HBO Max subscription at no additional cost.

HBO Max can be accessed through its app or through its partners, including AT&T, DirectTV, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, Hulu, YouTube TV and Apple, among others.

How much is an HBO Max subscription?

Subscribers can pre-order HBO Max for $11.99 a month. Once the streaming service launches, subscriptions will be $14.99 a month.

