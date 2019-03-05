While colorful coats popped up in New York and chainmail prevailed in Paris, one street style trend was seen in all cities during fashion month: hair accessories.

The trend has been worn by many in the form of plushy satin headbands, mainly from the Prada spring 2019 runway, and other colorful versions. Other hair accessories range from the more demure, with refined bobby pins and decorated barrettes, to the more extravagant with chainmail headpieces and tiaras.

The Prada headband, which retails for $240, proved to be the favorite of many in the street style set, including blogger Camila Carril, who paired the pink headband with a blue Miu Miu top and matching Tibi skirt in London, and another showgoer in Milan who paired the same headband with a pink blazer and multicolored dress.

Also Prada: Some went for the brand’s studded gold headband instead, such as Tamu McPherson, who wore the accessory with a brown leather trenchcoat, and another showgoer, who paired the accessory with matching brown sunglasses and an asymmetric brown coat.

Some went with more delicate hair accessories, like multiple bobby pins positioned at the side of the head or a gold leaf-shaped barrette. Another favorite accessory was statement hair clips, featuring words and phrases like “love,” “damn” and “social woman.”

Others went the more embellished route, with oversize hair accessories that made their own statement. For instance, Barneys social media manager Candace Marie paired a Yana Markova fohawk headpiece with a Ienki Ienki metallic blue puffer jacket and designer Daniel Lismore paired a multicolored, feathery frock with a chainmail headpiece and two tiaras.

