PUT A RING ON IT: Jewelry brand Hearts on Fire is getting into the influencer game.

The Boston-based jeweler has teamed with wedding dress influencer and designer Hayley Paige, entering a licensing agreement to produce a range of bridal jewelry under her name. The collection will become available for purchase in spring 2019 through Hearts on Fire retailers, as well as the brand’s own e-commerce channels.

The agreement is a move by Hearts on Fire to appeal to the mass-market Millennial consumer. Paige’s Instagram account carries more than 736,000 followers and showcases her engaging in Millennial-friendly activities, like attending Burning Man and drinking rosé. She frequently appears on the TLC show “Say Yes to the Dress” and recently aired her own pilot on the network titled “Hayley Ever After.”

“Collaborating with Hearts on Fire is not only an empowering and progressive brand and profit opportunity, it also enables us to deliver to a new Millennial and, soon, Generation Z audience that demands a sense of inventiveness and conflict-free craftsmanship,” Paige said of the partnership, which will also see her serving as a Hearts on Fire ambassador.

“Today’s brides are educating themselves and shopping for bridal jewelry online. Hayley Paige has an incredibly engaged digital following of brides-to-be as well as women who are inspired to one day wear her design. What really drew us to Hayley is not only her fantastic eye for design and authority in the bridal space, but also her unique way of connecting, authentically connecting, with Millennial females,” said Stephanie Evans Greene, Hearts on Fire vice president of marketing.