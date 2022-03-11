×
Hebe Studio Is Expanding Its Fall 2022 Collection to Men

For its fall 2022 collection, the label has unveiled new designs that can be worn by men, too, blurring the lines between the genders.

POWER COUPLE: Tailoring Italian brand Hebe Studio is branching out with a men’s line, unveiling new designs that blur the lines between gender for its fall 2022 collection.

Hebe Studio has garnered a dose of additional attention by dressing Damiano David, the Italian lead vocalist of the Maneskïn band who won the Eurovision song contest last year. The artist contributed to a spike in demand for men’s Hebe Studio styles.

“With Hebe Studio, we want to empower women,” read a statement issued by the company, “but we also liked the idea of how women and men can become accomplices in the way they dress, thanks to the suit which has no gender.”

In addition, “Hebe Studio’s suit enhances female strength and it is a statement piece that also brings out the androgynous side of every woman. It is definitely an evergreen, perfect for every season and every occasion.”

The designers of the Italian label presented a collection of tailored suits for men in a color palette that included pink, turquoise, red, burgundy, orange, beige and green, and shirts in equally pop shades. The suits are made with wool, viscose and satin. The brand also introduced a selection of sheer and long-sleeved T-shirts.

Each suit is 100 percent Made in Italy at Hebe Studio’s atelier, with prizes ranging from 900 euros to 2,000 euros.

