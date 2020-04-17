HEDI’S PICKS: Ploughed your way through the entire Netflix library? Fear not: Hedi Slimane has curated a list of films for Mubi that should make for perfect watching for fashion lovers languishing in lockdown.

The artistic director of Celine, who has a thriving side career as a photographer, has selected 10 films available for free for 30 days on the streaming service, which specializes in cult, classic and indie movies.

They include “Apocalypse Now,” “Paris, Texas,” “The 400 Blows,” “Persona,” “Charade” and “Pierrot Le Fou” alongside lesser-known gems like the 1961 horror film “Night Tide” and “Le Cercle Rouge,” a 1970 Franco-Italian crime movie starring Alain Delon and Yves Montand.

Among cinematic giants like Francis Ford Coppola, Ingmar Bergman and Michelangelo Antonioni, Slimane has included Canadian director Xavier Dolan, whose 2012 film “Laurence Anyways” is the most recent film in the selection.

The collection is available to watch until May 31, with film selections varying according to country.