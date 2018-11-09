PARIS — Hedi Slimane has no desire to launch his own brand, but another star designer within the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton luxury conglomerate could soon unveil a label under their own name.

That was among the key takeaways of a speech by Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group, at the Vogue Fashion Festival, which kicked off its third edition in Paris on Friday.

The executive was responding to a question about whether Hedi Slimane, Clare Waight Keller or Guillaume Henry — respectively creative directors of Celine, Givenchy and Jean Patou, three of the brands under Toledano’s purview — have approached him with requests to launch their own labels.

“None of the ones you just mentioned – others, at other times,” Toledano replied. “Not everyone wants to have their name on a shopping bag.”

Critics of Slimane’s debut collection for Celine, noting his unwavering commitment to a consistent style aesthetic, have questioned in recent weeks why the designer does not launch his own house. In an exclusive written statement to Loïc Prigent’s TV program “52 Minutes de Mode,” aired on Oct. 31, Slimane dismissed the idea.

“It absolutely doesn’t interest me. My name is exclusively for photography. Fashion is all about the big French houses only. As time goes on, I am becoming increasingly chauvinistic,” said the designer.

By contrast, Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director for women’s wear at Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s largest brand, has hinted several times that he would like to launch his own label. In an appearance on French TV program “Quotidien” on Oct. 4, shortly after his spring 2019 show, the designer said the issue was “more topical than ever.”

When host Yann Barthès suggested that Ghesquière’s recent contract renewal with Vuitton included a provision allowing him to launch his own brand, Ghesquière declined to answer but smiled. Pressed on the subject by Alina Cho during a talk at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York last month, the designer would not say exactly when he might start his own label.

Without naming names, Toledano hinted that a launch was on the horizon. “I think that in the near future, it is not impossible that we will allow a designer — I won’t say anything – to launch their own brand also,” he said.

Regarding critical reaction to Slimane’s show, held on Sept. 28, Toledano said it was to be expected that Slimane would break with the style of his predecessor Phoebe Philo.

“There was never any question of Hedi carrying on with Phoebe’s vision — that much was obvious. Some journalists seemed surprised after the show by this lack of continuity. I think that rather than [showing] surprise, they had premeditated their criticism,” he added.

Toledano also shrugged off the notion that Slimane had been given total control over the brand, noting that Celine was not historically a couture house, and therefore more open to interpretation by different designers. “We are perfectly aligned and focused on the same objective,” he said.

“You have to be in total empathy with a designer and give him the means [to accomplish his objectives] because the designer has his vision, the attention to detail, but in order to execute it, he needs everything to be perfect, and it’s the role of a ceo to organize all of that,” he added.

Toledano was one of a cadre of LVMH leaders and creatives speaking at the event. His appearance was followed by talks by Givenchy’s Waight Keller, Rimowa ceo Alexandre Arnault and Virgil Abloh, creative director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton. Nadja Swarovski, whose family-owned firm sponsored the conference, also participated in one of the panels.