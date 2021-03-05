HEADING OUT: French gallery Almine Rech’s Shanghai outpost is to play host to Hedi Slimane’s first solo exhibition in more than six years, and his first in China.

From March 19 through April 30, the gallery will present “Sun of Sound,” an exhibition featuring Slimane’s works focused on the music scene. It includes “Sonic,” a series of studio portraits of musicians including Lou Reed, Keith Richards and Amy Winehouse that debuted at the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent in Paris in 2014, when he most recently exhibited his artworks solo.

It will also feature an immersive sound installation highlighting Slimane’s exploration of music as well as works from “London, Birth of a Cult,” which describes the life pre-fame of Pete Doherty, and video installation “Berlin.”

The gallery will also be showing New York-based artist Peter Halley’s first exhibition in China, entitled “Three Paintings” and featuring three new works built around the color pink, during the same time rame.