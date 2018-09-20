PARIS CENTRAL: For his debut show for Celine on Sept. 28, Hedi Slimane has chosen a powerful symbol of Paris: the Hôtel des Invalides, home to Napoleon’s tomb.

The designer posted an image on Instagram of a metallic structure being erected under the building’s gilded dome, which sits a stone’s throw from the Eiffel Tower, with the caption: “Show location Paris.”

It won’t be the first time Slimane has staged a display at the venue. It was also the setting for his fall 2014 men’s show for Saint Laurent.

Since he began to unveil his vision for Celine earlier this month, Slimane — who in recent years has been based in Los Angeles — has exalted the French heritage of the house.

He named his first handbag design for the label, the 16, after the location of the brand’s headquarters and atelier in a 17th-century mansion at 16 Rue Vivienne.