×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

A Night in Venice, Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Kicks Off Collaboration With Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Team

Accessories

Bulgari Makes a Move on the India Market

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

The launch is part of the company's ongoing mission to address the issue of the billions of tights that end up in landfill every year.

Hedoine debuts biodegradable tights
Hedoine debuts biodegradable tights Courtesy of Hedoine

NEW FRONTIERS: London-based legwear company Hedoine is releasing one of the first biodegradable tights in the market in its quest to make hosiery more sustainable and address the issue of billions of pairs ending up in landfill every year.

The new 30 denier sheer tights combine the brand’s signature ladder-resistible technology with a biodegradable yarn sourced in Italy. The company said a fully biodegradable yarn does not yet exist, so it has used a yarn that saves 85 percent of otherwise non-biodegradable materials from landfill, while the remaining 15 percent will adhere to the standard waste management process.

The tights also have the same luxury features that Hedoine tights have become known for, including a soft, seamless feel; ladder resistance, and a comfortable yet strong waistband that underwent multiple testing rounds.

Related Galleries

The aim is for the new style to be the first of a wider biodegradable collection and eventually to ensure that all Hedoine products are fully biodegradable.

“We envision a future where all Hedoine styles will be made of not only biodegradable yarns, but also recycled yarns. We have seen incredible strides over the past few years in terms of more sustainable materials, and we are keeping a finger on the pulse of this evolution. We believe that there will be a future for 100 percent biodegradable yarns,” said the brand’s founders Alexandra Tymann and Anna Rauch.

This is one of many steps Tymann and Rauch have been taking to tackle the big waste issues around tights — which, on average, don’t last beyond a single wear, according to Hedoine.

They started by incorporating ladder-resistant technology to increase the lifespan of their tights, and are now tackling the afterlife of their products by developing biodegradable ones and a soon-to-launch recycling project where customers can send Hedoine old leggings or tights from any brand for them to be recycled into non-fashion items such as tires or insulation materials.

“Even the strongest pair of tights is not unbreakable, so the next thing we’ve been focused on tackling is the afterlife of our products to ensure that tights no longer contribute to landfill. Hence, our new biodegradable tights launch, and community programs that close the loop,” the founders added.

The brand, which has been operating entirely as direct-to-consumer so far, also plans to start working with Selfridges, its first wholesale partner, later this year. A 12-week pop-up at the British department store, highlighting the new biodegradable range is in the works, as well as a launch on rental platform My Wardrobe HQ, to ensure customers have a sustainable hosiery option to go with their rental dresses.

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hedoine Debuts First Biodegradable Tights

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad