×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Heidi Klum Celebrates ‘Making the Cut’ in Colorful Floral Couture Look With 3D Details at Amazon Prime Video Summer Party

The supermodel celebrated the upcoming third season of her new fashion competition show, “Making the Cut.”

Heidi Klum at the Prime Video
Tim Gunn
Heidi Klum
Sara Rea
A scene from "Making The Cut"
View ALL 8 Photos

Heidi Klum celebrated the upcoming third season of her new fashion competition show, “Making the Cut,” with a standout fashion moment.

The supermodel attended Amazon Prime Video’s Summer House Party event in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday night to celebrate the streaming service’s upcoming slate of reality TV shows. For the party, Klum wore a contrasting floral three-piece look from RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp’s spring 2022 couture collection.

The look consisted of a black, rainbow floral-embellished jacket over a bright yellow blouse paired with a white floral miniskirt. She paired the couture outfit with green satin Christian Louboutin heels, a white Jeffrey Levinson bag and jewelry from Retrouvai and Established.

Prime Video And Freevee's Summer Solstice LA Event Jun 21 2022 - Santa Monica Proper Hotel - Santa Monica United States. 21 Jun 2022 Pictured: Scheana Shay, Brock Davies,Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Klum, Andrea Pitter, Melissa Rivers, Jeff Perla, Kasey Ma, Vince Xu, Ashley Algarin, Allyssa Anderson, Nigel Sydnor, Betty Who, Jeff Perla, Kasey Ma, Vince Xu, Ashley Algarin, Allyssa Anderson, Nigel Sydnor, Megan Vail, Junaid Ahmed, Emelye Ender, Avery Solomon, Habtamu Coulter, Ilan Luttway, Mitch Bag, Tali Edut, Ophira Edut, Noel Allen, Phoebe Davis, Maria Rodriguez, Connor Shennan, . Photo credit: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA870801_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Heidi Klum at the Prime Video and Freevee’s Summer Solstice event on June 21 in Santa Monica, Calif. ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Ente
It was announced this April that “Making the Cut” would be returning for its third season. The fashion competition show, similar to Klum’s previous long-running show, “Project Runway,” brings together 10 fashion designers for a chance to win $1 million to invest in their business. The winner will also receive mentorship from Amazon Fashion and will create a co-branded collection for Amazon Fashion.

Related Galleries

Klum and her former “Project Runway” partner Tim Gunn are the competition’s hosts, as well as the show’s producers. The third season will see Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and designer Nicole Richie return as judges. A release date for the “Making the Cut” third season has not yet been revealed.

Andrea Pitter, heidi klum, Prime Video And Freevee's Summer Solstice LA Event Jun 21 2022 - Santa Monica Proper Hotel - Santa Monica United States. 21 Jun 2022 Pictured: Scheana Shay, Brock Davies,Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Klum, Andrea Pitter, Melissa Rivers, Jeff Perla, Kasey Ma, Vince Xu, Ashley Algarin, Allyssa Anderson, Nigel Sydnor, Betty Who, Jeff Perla, Kasey Ma, Vince Xu, Ashley Algarin, Allyssa Anderson, Nigel Sydnor, Megan Vail, Junaid Ahmed, Emelye Ender, Avery Solomon, Habtamu Coulter, Ilan Luttway, Mitch Bag, Tali Edut, Ophira Edut, Noel Allen, Phoebe Davis, Maria Rodriguez, Connor Shennan, . Photo credit: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA870801_055.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Andrea Pitter and Heidi Klum at Prime Video and Freevee’s Summer Solstice event on June 21 in Santa Monica, Calif. ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Ente
Klum posted photos of herself on Instagram from the party with the caption: “Excited for season three of @makingthecuttv this summer. Love you @andrea_pittercampbell…who will be the next to win 1 million dollars?!”

READ MORE HERE: 

Take a Look Inside “Making the Cut” on Amazon

Jeremy Scott and Nicole Richie Return as Judges for ‘Making the Cut’ Season Three 

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on Their Return to the Screen With ‘Making the Cut’ 

Heidi Klum Goes Bionic Alien for 20th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Hot Summer Bags

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Heidi Klum Celebrates 'Making the Cut'

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad